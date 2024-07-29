"Maruf has died," said his friend over the phone
"I spoke to my son at around 11:00 in the morning. He was at the mess and hadn't eaten yet. He said, 'The situation in Dhaka isn't good.' I said, don't go out and he agreed. Then at 5:00 in the afternoon by son's friend called and said, 'Maruf has died.'"
Shariful Islam has spoken to his son Maruf Hossain (21) six hours before he was killed. He didn't realise that this was the last time he would ever speak to him.
Shariful Islam is from Thanapara of Khoksha pourashava in Kushtia. His son Maruf was in Dhaka for his internship and was living at Banasree in Rampura. Maruf was shot dead on 19 July in Banasree during clashes centering the quota reform movement. He was laid to rest on 20 July in Khoksha.
After completing his final year exams from Kushtia Polytechnic Institute, Maruf came to Dhaka on 1 July. He was doing his internship in Dhaka and was living in a mess in Banasree, Rampura. Maruf's father Shariful sells fruit on the footpath of Khoksha Bazar. His mother Moyna Khatun is a housewife. His sister Maisha is a Class 4 student. Their family is poor and struggling.
Quoting Maruf's friends from the mess, Shariful Islam said, Maruf was standing with others in front of the mess on 19 July. He ran with the others when the law enforcement chased them. Suddenly firing began and a bullet hit Maruf. He fell to the ground. The others rushed him to a local hospital where the physicians declared him dead. The next day, 20 July, his body was taken to his village home with no autopsy carried out. He was buried that night at the Khoksha municipal graveyard. Shariful said that the police had come to their home and inquired after Maruf.
Shariful said, those who had seen his bullet wound said that the bullet had entered his back and came out through his chest in front. He himself couldn't bear to look at the wound. He just saw his son's face. He had bought Maruf a cycle when he was a young boy and it is still there at home. His study table, his books, the cycle, his clothes are all there. These remain as memories. He had said his son to Dhaka, hoping he would get a job and help run the family.
Nine days after Maruf died, his grieving mother Moyna Khatun still couldn't speak coherently. He said in a broken voice, "He spoke to us on Thursday night. He had said, 'There is no Net, no electricity and so I'm sitting on the roof.' I said, baap, don't leave the house. My boy said, 'Ammu, I won't go out.' And now what has happened."
When asked if she would seek justice, Moyna Khatun went on to say, "What's the use in seeking justice? I won't be getting my son back."
She choked up and couldn't speak anymore. Little Maisha sat leaning against her mother. She said, "Bhaiya would phone every day. I think of Bhaiya so much, especially when evening falls."