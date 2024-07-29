"Maruf has died," said his friend over the phone

After completing his final year exams from Kushtia Polytechnic Institute, Maruf came to Dhaka on 1 July. He was doing his internship in Dhaka and was living in a mess in Banasree, Rampura. Maruf's father Shariful sells fruit on the footpath of Khoksha Bazar. His mother Moyna Khatun is a housewife. His sister Maisha is a Class 4 student. Their family is poor and struggling.

Quoting Maruf's friends from the mess, Shariful Islam said, Maruf was standing with others in front of the mess on 19 July. He ran with the others when the law enforcement chased them. Suddenly firing began and a bullet hit Maruf. He fell to the ground. The others rushed him to a local hospital where the physicians declared him dead. The next day, 20 July, his body was taken to his village home with no autopsy carried out. He was buried that night at the Khoksha municipal graveyard. Shariful said that the police had come to their home and inquired after Maruf.

Shariful said, those who had seen his bullet wound said that the bullet had entered his back and came out through his chest in front. He himself couldn't bear to look at the wound. He just saw his son's face. He had bought Maruf a cycle when he was a young boy and it is still there at home. His study table, his books, the cycle, his clothes are all there. These remain as memories. He had said his son to Dhaka, hoping he would get a job and help run the family.