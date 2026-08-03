Two gunmen arrested over public shooting of Jubo Dal leader

Police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of Jubo Dal leader Masudul Haque Chowdhury in Raozan, Chattogram. The suspects, Md Didar Alam and Absar Mia, allegedly took part directly in the killing. Police arrested them on Sunday, from Sitakunda in the district.

Police identified both Didar and Absar as associates of alleged criminal Mohammad Raihan. Earlier, police had also arrested another accused in the case, alleged criminal Dhama Ilias.

Chattogram District Superintendent of Police Md Masud Alam announced the arrests at a press conference held at his office on Monday morning.

He said, "We arrested the armed suspects, Didar and Absar, from Sitakunda. They directly participated in the murder of Masud in Raozan." He added that police recovered a foreign-made pistol from their possession.