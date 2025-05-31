Prothom Alo journalist receives national tobacco control award

The ‘National Tobacco Control Award 2025’ in the print media journalist category was presented on World No Tobacco Day. Mosabber Hossain, senior reporter at daily Prothom Alo, was selected for the award for his special report against tobacco.

The award was presented at an event held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium marking the World No Tobacco Day. The National Tobacco Control Cell of the health services division organised the event.