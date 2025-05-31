Prothom Alo journalist receives national tobacco control award
The ‘National Tobacco Control Award 2025’ in the print media journalist category was presented on World No Tobacco Day. Mosabber Hossain, senior reporter at daily Prothom Alo, was selected for the award for his special report against tobacco.
The award was presented at an event held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium marking the World No Tobacco Day. The National Tobacco Control Cell of the health services division organised the event.
This year’s theme for the day was ‘uncovering the tactics of tobacco companies, let’s build a tobacco- and nicotine-free Bangladesh’.
The theme holds particular significance this year, as it aims to raise global awareness among policymakers about the deceptive tactics used by tobacco companies to target children and adolescents.
Nurjahan Begum, adviser for the ministry of health and family welfare was the chief guest at the event.
Meanwhile, Farida Akhter, adviser to the ministry of fisheries and livestock, and Professor Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser on health and family welfare affairs attended as special guests.
Among others, Md Fahimul Islam, secretary at the ministry of railways, Professor Abu Zafar, director general of the directorate general of health services, and Rajesh Narwal, senior official of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Bangladesh were present as special guests.
Md Saidur Rahman, secretary at the directorate of health presided over the event, while Sheikh Momena Moni, additional secretary of the world health subdivision at the health services division delivered the welcome speech.