Death from land dispute, accidents enlisted as July martyrs

Most recently, on 2 August, the names of eight people were removed. This brought the gazetted number of martyrs to 834. Prothom Alo’s investigation has found that 52 of them do not meet the legal definition of martyr.

For example, name number 615 in the gazette is that of 35-year-old autorickshaw driver Jamal Uddin. According to Dhaka police, on 19 July last year, Jamal fell ill while driving in Chand Uddyan, Mohammadpur, and died in hospital the same day. Yet his name was added to the martyrs’ list. Police say Jamal was not a martyr. He was from Bhola. When Prothom Alo contacted his sister, Rina Begum, she confirmed Jamal had not been injured or attacked in the protests and did not know how his name was listed as a martyr. However, the family received Tk 1 million in government aid.

Similarly, gazette name number 325 is that of 24-year-old student Rakibul Hasan from Paikgachha, Khulna. Relatives said he died of electrocution on 5 August, 2024. On 30 June this year, Paikgachha police registered an unnatural death case regarding the incident. Still, his name appeared on the martyrs’ list.

Autorickshaw driver Mahiuddin Mollah’s (45) number has been enlisted in 748th serial of the gazette . His family did not file any case. His wife Yasmin Begum told Prothom Alo that he died 12 days after being injured in beatings on 2 August. But police said no case was filed because he had actually been injured in a road accident that day and later died.

Name number 591 is that of driver Md Saiful Islam from Uzirpur, Barishal. His brother Al-Amin told Prothom Alo that Saiful was fatally shot in Rampura, Dhaka, and died the following day (21 July, 2024). But a police report stated that Saiful died not from gunshots but from “cut injuries.”

The incident occurred near Shantinagar, close to Kakrail intersection.

