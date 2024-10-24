26 arrested people involved with BCL: Police

A case has been filed over yesterday’s protest inside the Secretariat as the students barged into the secretariat yesterday demanding ‘non-discriminatory’ results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.

The case was filed with Shahbagh police station today, Thursday. A total of 26 were arrested in the case while 28 others detained have been freed. Police said the arrested 26 people are involved with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a news release today said the arrested 26 have confessed their involvement with Awami League’s student wing Chhatra League that was banned in an executive order on 23 October.