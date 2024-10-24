Protest inside secretariat
26 arrested people involved with BCL: Police
A case has been filed over yesterday’s protest inside the Secretariat as the students barged into the secretariat yesterday demanding ‘non-discriminatory’ results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.
The case was filed with Shahbagh police station today, Thursday. A total of 26 were arrested in the case while 28 others detained have been freed. Police said the arrested 26 people are involved with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a news release today said the arrested 26 have confessed their involvement with Awami League’s student wing Chhatra League that was banned in an executive order on 23 October.
Muhammad Talebur Rahman, DMP’s deputy commissioner for media and public relations, told Prothom Alo that a total of 54 were detained for barging into the secretariat yesterday. Of them, 26 were arrested in the case filed with Shahbagh police station and sent to court. The other 28 were freed.
Around 60 to 70 unnamed persons were also accused in the case, Talebur Rahman added.
The arrested persons are Md Zahirul Islam (20), Md Faisal Hasan (21), Md Raihan Hossain (21), Md Rubel Ahmed (18), Md Riyad Mahmud (21), Md Mejbaul Rahman Millad (18), Md Mehdi Hasan (18), Md Swan (21), Md Imran Hossain Arman (18), Md Mehedi Hasan Antar (19), Md Sagor (18), Md Rohan (18), Md Shahriar Hossain Sowad (18), Md Ahad Molla (22), Md Sohan (18), Md Masnun (18), Md Naeem (18), Md Imam Hasan (18), Md Shakeel (18), Md Salim (18), Md Saqlain Mushtaq (18), Md Hanjalal (22), Md Moshiur Rahman (18), Md Prantik (18), Md Tasim Rahman (18) and Md Robin Mia (18).
Around two months ago, the authorities cancelled the HSC examinations halfway as some students protested inside the secretariat. The results were published through ‘subject mapping’ on 15 October. A group of students staged demonstrations inside the secretariat, now with the demand of ‘non-discriminatory’ HSC results.
At one stage, the law enforcers charged batons on the protesters and dispersed them. Police detained 54 from the spot.