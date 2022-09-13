Physician picked up by four, identifying themselves as CID men, says father

Speaking to Prothom Alo, AKM Wali Ullah said he has been living in Purba Hajipara for the around 24 years. Around 3:00pm on Sunday, four plainclothesmen came to his house while he was out on his professional work. “They picked up Shakir for interrogation. They did not elaborate their identity, just said ‘we are CID men’.”

Wali Ullah also said upon learning the matter he contacted Rampura police station but he was told that the police knew nothing of the incident. Police did not even file any general diary (GD) about this. “Police only took a note in a diary,” he added.

AKM Wali Ullah also said a team of 4 to 5 men came to their home at around 10:00pm on that day. They identified themselves as CID men and searched Shakir's room and took his mobile phone. They did not elaborate their identity even then. When Wali Ullah asked them about Shakir, they said he is at the Malibagh office of CID. They had come to the house for investigation.