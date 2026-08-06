UN withheld witness info for not repealing death penalty in ICT law: Prosecutor

At one point in the arguments, Prosecutor Monawar said that between 14 July and 17 July, 2024, armed leaders and activists of the Chhatra League and Awami League attacked protesters upon the instructions of senior Awami League leaders. This matter came up in the UN report.

He stated that the references of all witnesses are provided in the UN ‘fact-finding’ report. The UN stated that it would provide the information of all eyewitnesses if the death penalty was removed from the law. For that reason, they (the prosecution) did not receive the UN witnesses. However, the prosecution is producing our own witnesses before the tribunal.