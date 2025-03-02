Robbery on a moving bus on Dhaka-Aricha highway in broad daylight
An incident of robbery took place in a Dhaka-bound bus near Savar’s Bank Town area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway on Sunday afternoon.
The armed robbers snatched mobile phones, wallets and other valuables of 20-25 passengers of Rajdhani Paribahan bus around 2:00 pm, a passenger of the bus told Prothom Alo.
Passenger Nazmul Hasan further said when the bus crossed a bridge near Savar’s Bank Town area, two passengers stopped the bus to get down. But they did not dismount from the bus. Rather, another three-four more people with cleavers boarded the bus and snatched the valuables from the passengers.
“The robbers snatched the valuables of the passengers in just 3-4 minutes and disembarked. All of them were between 25 and 35 years of age. They snatched my Android phone. I got off the bus at the Technical intersection in Dhaka … and contacted police and dialled the national emergency number 999. I will file a GD for my phone,” he told Prothom Alo.
Speaking about this, Savar highway police station officer-in-charge Saogatul Alam said, “I have been informed about a robbery in a Rajdhani Paribahan bus in Savar but could not detain the bus driver or the helper yet. I spoke to a passenger. His mobile phone and money were snatched.”
He further said he could inform the media in detail about the incident after talking to the bus driver and helper.
Earlier on 14 February, another incident of mugging took place in a Gulistan-bound bus from Manikganj in Savar’s Police Town area, on the outskirts of the capital in the afternoon.
Three passengers were stabbed as they were trying to stop two muggers, who boarded the Shuvojatra Paribahan bus from a bridge near the Police Town area around 12:30 pm.
The muggers got into the bus and snatched mobile phones and wallets as well as gold chains from female passengers at the front seats at knife-point, the passengers said.