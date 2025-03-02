Robbery on a moving bus on Dhaka-Aricha highway in broad daylight

An incident of robbery took place in a Dhaka-bound bus near Savar’s Bank Town area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway on Sunday afternoon.

The armed robbers snatched mobile phones, wallets and other valuables of 20-25 passengers of Rajdhani Paribahan bus around 2:00 pm, a passenger of the bus told Prothom Alo.

Passenger Nazmul Hasan further said when the bus crossed a bridge near Savar’s Bank Town area, two passengers stopped the bus to get down. But they did not dismount from the bus. Rather, another three-four more people with cleavers boarded the bus and snatched the valuables from the passengers.