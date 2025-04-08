Dhaka records 17 gang rape, 216 rape cases in Just 7 months

A destitute woman in her sixties came to Dhaka from Narayanganj with a few other local women on 2 September last year. They begged for alms in different parts of the capital, including Kamalapur. While the others returned to Narayanganj a couple of days later, she stayed back in hopes of receiving more help.

After roaming around all day on 6 September, she arrived in front of the Ramna Kali Temple around 1:00 am. There, a group of seven to eight individuals lured her to the nearby glass tower with the promise of financial help. The woman was then gang-raped and eventually lost consciousness.

Upon receiving a call on the national emergency number 999, members of the Shahbagh Police Station rescued her in an unconscious state and took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

A case was filed against unidentified individuals in connection with the incident. However, even after seven and a half months, the police have yet to identify any of the perpetrators.