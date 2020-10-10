15-year-old girl 'gang-raped' in Lalmonirhat

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Lalmonirhat on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The incident came to light on Friday. The victim is currently in police custody.

One of the rape suspects has been arrested. Police and the victim identified him as Rocky, a resident of Kaliganj upazila’s Tushbhandar and an autorickshaw driver by profession.

The victim said local leaders realised a hefty fine from the rapists but gave her only enough money to go back home and threatened her.