Protests against rape continue

Thousands of protesters, mostly the leader and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, left-leaning student bodies including Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Socialists Students Front, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation and other social organisation such as Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi, Save The Women and general people from all walk of life took to the streets protesting against rape incidents.



Some protesters also called for the resignation of home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal over the government's failure to address the alarming rise in sexual violence against women and girls in the country.



The law minister on Thursday said they are proposing amendment to the law at the directive of the prime minister, with death penalty as the highest punishment for rape instead of life imprisonment.

