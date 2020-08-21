16th anniversary of 21 August grenade attack today

The nation on Friday marks the 16th anniversary of the 21 August grenade attack on a rally of then opposition Bangladesh Awami League in Dhaka aimed at making the oldest political party in the country, which led the nation to independence, leaderless.

On this day in 2004, a grisly attack was carried out on an anti-terrorism rally of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue when the BNP-Jamaat alliance was in power. Then opposition leader and current prime minister Sheikh Hasina was the main target of the attack.

At least 24 leaders and activists, including AL women affairs secretary and late president Zillur Rahman’s wife Ivy Rahman, were killed and 300 others injured. Hasina narrowly escaped the attack but her hearing was badly damaged.

A Dhaka court on 10 October 2018 sentenced 19 people, including the BNP-led government’s state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar to death. Tarique Rahman, eldest son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, and 18 others were also sentenced to life in prison.