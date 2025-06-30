Worker beaten dead in Gazipur, factory shut sine die

A worker in a Gazipur factory was allegedly tied up with rope and beaten to death on allegation of theft. As a video of the incident went viral on social media, the factory authorities shut it sine die.

A case has been filed over the death, without mentioning any accused persons. Police arrested a person in connection with the case on Sunday night.

The incident took place at Greenland Limited factory in Gazipur’s Konabari on Saturday morning. The victim Hridoy, 19, is son of Abul Kalam from Tangail’s Ghatail upazila. He would work as mechanical technician of the factory.

A video of 1 minute 16 seconds showing Hridoy being beaten up, has gone viral on Facebook. He is seen seated shirtless on a sofa, with his hands and feet tied with rope to the window bars of a room in the factory. He was writhing in pain. At one point, blood is seen gushing out from Hriday’s mouth and nose. Bloodstains were also visible on his jeans. Several people nearby were heard saying, “Nothing has happened to him, he didn’t die even after so much beating.”