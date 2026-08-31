No drugs detected in dope tests of accused Siddhartha and Mugdha

No drugs were detected in the dope tests of Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, who were arrested in connection with the murder of four members of the same family in Rangpur. Their urine samples were collected from inside the jail yesterday, Sunday, and tested at Rangpur Medical College Hospital. The Rangpur Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) police received the test report this afternoon, Monday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone at around 2:45pm today, Rangpur Metropolitan DB Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanatan Chakraborty said, “We received the dope-test report of Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das at around 2:30pm today. The report states that no traces of drugs were found in their bodies.”

Sanatan Chakraborty said the suspects’ urine samples were tested eight days after the incident.

“After so many days, drugs cannot be detected through a urine test. If the test had been conducted within two or three days, they could have been detected,” he said.