4 murders in Rangpur: Police commissioner gives new account of crime scene, timing and motive

At the press conference, Abdul Mabud further said, “The teacher’s (Ganapati Chakraborty’s) wife and daughter probably came to the rooftop after hearing the noise. When they screamed, Mugdha strangled the wife with the gamcha that had been around Ganapati’s neck.”

“Siddhartha pressed the daughter’s neck with one hand and covered her mouth with the other. Later, the two of them wrapped the gamcha around the daughter’s neck and pulled it. When she still did not die, they brought a rope from beside the box used to keep food for pigeons, wrapped it around her neck and pulled it from both sides,” he added.

The two then took an old pair of pliers found on the rooftop, went downstairs and cut the electrical wires. According to the police commissioner, they cut the wires so that any CCTV cameras installed in the house would be disconnected.

According to the police commissioner, Siddhartha then returned to the rooftop and, together with Mugdha, placed the bodies of Ganapati Chakraborty’s wife and daughter near the staircase inside the roof entrance. As the neighbouring roof was only two feet away, the bodies were placed there so that they could not be seen from there.