2,479 people pushed into Bangladesh by BSF in 8 months

On 14 January, India’s border force, the Border Security Force (BSF), pushed 17 people into Bangladesh through the Gomastapur border in Chapainawabganj. They were detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Among those detained were eight men, five women and four children.

Earlier on 25 December last year, 14 members of the same Hindi-speaking family from India’s Odisha state were labelled as ‘Bangladeshi’ and pushed into Bangladesh at night under cover of darkness through the Darshana border in Chuadanga by the BSF.

Not only in Gomastapur or Darshana, but between 7 May last year and 26 January this year—a period of eight months—the BSF pushed a total of 2,479 people into Bangladesh through border points in 32 districts across the country. Of them, 120 were identified by BGB as Indian nationals.