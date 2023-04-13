UP member hacked to death in Chapainawabganj

A Union Parishad (UP) member was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants at Sundarpur-Nabab mor of Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Thursday noon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Alam Hossain, 50, son of Abul Hossain, ward-9 member of Nayalbhanga union parishad and president of ward BNP.