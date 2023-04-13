UP member hacked to death in Chapainawabganj

A Union Parishad (UP) member was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants at Sundarpur-Nabab mor of Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Thursday noon, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Alam Hossain, 50, son of Abul Hossain, ward-9 member of Nayalbhanga union parishad and president of ward BNP.
Police and locals said, when Alam Hossain was coming back home from union parishad a team of 7-8 miscreants blocked his road at Sundarpur-Nabab mor and started hacking, leaving him critically injured.
Later, locals rescued him and rushed him to Chapainawabganj 250 bed district hospital where a physician declared him dead.
Sukamal Chandra Debnath, officer in charge of Shibganj police station, said that it is suspected that Alam was killed due to prior enmity.
Preparations are underway to file case regarding the murder, he added.