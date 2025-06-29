Violence against Muradnagar woman
HC orders security of victim, online video-photo to be removed
The High Court (HC) ordered on Sunday authorities concerned to provide appropriate security to the rape victim of Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla district.
The court has also ordered the authorities to remove all the photographs and video footage of the victim from the social networking sites and online within 24 hours. It also asked to file a report on progress in the case in the next 15 days.
A High Court division bench of justice Fahmida Quader and justice Sayed Jahed Mansur passed the order and issued a ruling after holding a hearing on a writ petition filed in this connection.
Prothom Alo today carried a news report regarding the rape incident. Supreme Court lawyer Mir AKM Nurunnabi filed a writ petition today, Sunday, attaching this report along with another one published in another newspaper.
He represented the petition himself in court. Deputy attorney generals Shafiqul Rahman and Tanim Khan, and assistant attorney general Ikramul Kabir appeared on behalf of the state.
Supreme Court lawyer Mir AKM Nurunnabi told Prothom Alo that the court has issued a rule asking why an order should not be passed to remove the victim’s video and photos from social media, and why an order should not be passed to ensure her safety.
He further said the High Court has ordered the removal of the victim’s video and photographs from social media within 24 hours and directed the authorities to ensure her protection.
Mir AKM Nurunnabi added that a case has been filed in connection with the incident and that the accused has reportedly been arrested. The court has ordered the authorities to report on the progress of the investigation by 14 July.
The Prothom Alo report said, a woman, 25, was allegedly raped at home in a village in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla, after her door was broken down.
The woman filed a case at Muradnagar police station on Friday afternoon.
She said that around 15 days ago, she had come with her children to visit her parents’ home. On Thursday around 10:00 at night, a man named Fazar Ali, 38, came to her parents’ house and asked her to open the door. When she refused, he allegedly broke down the door, entered the room, and raped her.
A video of the incident later spread on Facebook, sparking widespread criticism.