HC orders security of victim, online video-photo to be removed

The High Court (HC) ordered on Sunday authorities concerned to provide appropriate security to the rape victim of Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla district.

The court has also ordered the authorities to remove all the photographs and video footage of the victim from the social networking sites and online within 24 hours. It also asked to file a report on progress in the case in the next 15 days.

A High Court division bench of justice Fahmida Quader and justice Sayed Jahed Mansur passed the order and issued a ruling after holding a hearing on a writ petition filed in this connection.