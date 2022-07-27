OC Pradip sentenced to 20 yrs, wife Chumki 21 yrs in prison

Earlier, Pradip and Chumki were brought to the court in tight security. Later they were taken to prison.

Pradeep's lawyer Sameer Dasgupta said that on 23 August 2020, assistant director of the ACC’s integrated office in Chattogram, Md Riaz Uddin as plaintiff filed a case against Pradip and his wife for acquiring property illegally.

On 26 July last year, the ACC filed a charge sheet against Pradip and Chumki in the court. It stated that Pradip’s wife Chumki Karan is the owner of a six-storey building in Patharghata, a house in Sholoshahar, 45 bhori of gold, a microbus, a car and a flat in Cox’s Bazar.

ACC found movable and immovable assets of Tk 48,064,651 in her possession against a valid and acceptable income of Tk 24,466,234. ACC has found evidence of Chumki Karan acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk 23,598,417. Besides, Chumki also claimed to be a fish trader. However, the ACC couldn’t find any evidence supporting her statement.