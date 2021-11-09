2 DU students ‘tortured’ by BCL activists at Surjo Sen hall

The victims have filed a complaint in written in this regard to the proctor of the university. DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani told the news agency, “The victims have lodged complaints in written. The incident took place at Surja Sen Hall in between 2.30am to 4.30am. I have asked the hall administration to take action.”
The accused are Sifat Ullah Sifat, fourth-year student of the Department of Women and Gender Studies, and Mahmudur Rahman Orpon, fourth-year student of the Department of English for Speakers of Other Languages under the Institute of Modern Language (IML).
Both the accused are residential students and followers of BCL hall committee candidate Imran Sagar.
According to the victims, they were called to participate in guestroom and political programmes at the hall a few days ago, but they failed to take part as they have examinations. Following this incident, Sifat and other accused later threatened to remove them from the hall.
On Monday, Sifat forcibly took them to room no. 351 of the dorm and together with Mahmudur, tortured them. The victims were allegedly beaten with an iron rod.
The torture continued till 4.30 am and they were threatened to leave the dorm as well, claimed Tariqul and Ariful.
Attempts were made to contact Sifat and Palash over the allegations but they did not respond. Hall provost Maqbool Hossain did not respond to phone calls either.