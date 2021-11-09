2 DU students ‘tortured’ by BCL activists at Surjo Sen hall

Two residential students of Dhaka University’s (DU) Surja Sen Hall have allegedly been tortured by two Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists for not attending guestroom and political programmes, reports UNB.

The victims are identified as Ariful Islam, third-year student of anthropology department and Tariqul Islam, third-year student at the Department of Theater and Performance Studies. They are roommates staying in room no. 327.