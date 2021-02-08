2 Rohingyas killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB

Two Rohingya men were killed in what the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) called a gunfight with them at Garjanbania Chakmapara in Ghumdhum bordering area of Naikhangchhari upazila of Bandarban district early Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Zobair, son of one Forkan Mahmud and Dil Mohammad, 25, son of one Hamza Mia of Kutupalong Rohingya camp.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-34 conducted a drive in the area and challenged a group of Yaba traders around 4:00am, said Yar Hossain, assistant director of BGB-34 Battalion.