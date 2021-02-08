2 Rohingyas killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB

Two Rohingya men were killed in what the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) called a gunfight with them at Garjanbania Chakmapara in Ghumdhum bordering area of Naikhangchhari upazila of Bandarban district early Monday, UNB reports.
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Zobair, son of one Forkan Mahmud and Dil Mohammad, 25, son of one Hamza Mia of Kutupalong Rohingya camp.
Tipped off, a team of BGB-34 conducted a drive in the area and challenged a group of Yaba traders around 4:00am, said Yar Hossain, assistant director of BGB-34 Battalion.
At one stage, the drug traders opened fire on the BGB men, forcing them to fire back in self-defence, he said.
The criminals managed to flee the scene.
Later, the BGB men found two people injured with bullets and recovered 100,000 yaba pills, two guns, four cartridges and two shells of bullets.
The injured were taken to Sadar hospital where physicians declared them dead. Two BGB men were also injured during the incident.
A case was filed in this connection.