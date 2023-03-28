DU suspends two students for involvement in criminal activities

Those suspended are Naimur Rahman Durjoy of anthropology department and Sakib Ferdous of international business department. Both are members of Proloy gang, known for criminal activities.

The university authorities issued a notice in this regard on Tuesday. The notice also asked the suspended students to explain in next seven days why they will not be expelled from the university.

They were arrested and sent to jail on Monday on charge of assaulting a student of Dhaka University in front of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall on 25 March.