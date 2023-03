Two members of ‘Proloy gang’, a Dhaka University based gang, have been arrested for assaulting a student of the university in front of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall on Saturday night, UNB reports.

The arrestees are Naimur Rahman Durjoy of Anthropology Department and Foysal Ahmed Sakib of International Business Department. Both are the students of 2020-21 academic session.

Noor Mohammad, OC of Shahabag police station, said following a complaint of the victim’s mother the two students were arrested on Sunday night and then sent to court.