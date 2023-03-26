‘Proloy gang’ on the prowl on DU campus

Some students of Dhaka University (DU) have been embroiled in criminal activities on the campus late in the night forming a gang for quite some time. The gang members, all sophomore students of 2020-21 session, are involved with drug consuming, mugging, extortion and other crimes. The details of the ‘Proloy Gang’, as they call themselves, came to light after the members beat up a fellow student recently.

The gang members become active at night, taking drugs near Suhrawardy Udyan. They meet at a room in Dr Mohammad Mortaza Medical Center on the campus every night. They frequently flaunt their meeting there by posting pictures on Facebook.

Proloy Gang members beat up a student of Sir AF Rahman Hall in front of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall on Saturday night. Several media outlets run stories on the criminal activities of the gang members since then.

It was learnt that the gang members' criminal activities range from mugging outsiders on the campus to harassing and beating up people. Some of them are involved with the politics of ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League.