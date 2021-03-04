26,695 rape cases filed with police stations in 5 years

A total of 26,695 rape cases were filed with different police stations across the country between January 2016 to October 2020.

A report submitted on behalf of the inspector general of police (IGP) revealed this information.

According to the report, the number of rape incidents gradually increased in the last five years. Apart from the police stations, rape cases can be filed with the court too. The number of the rape cases filed with court cannot be determined.

The report was submitted to the virtual High Court bench of justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and justice Md Kamrul Hossain.

Analysing the report, it was found that a total of 4,331 rape cases were filed in 2016. The number reached 4,683 on the following year. In 2018, 4,695 rape cases were filed and 6,766 cases in 2019. And a total of 6,220 rape cases were filed till the October of last year.