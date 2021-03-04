26,695 rape cases filed with police stations in 5 years

A total of 26,695 rape cases were filed with different police stations across the country between January 2016 to October 2020.
A report submitted on behalf of the inspector general of police (IGP) revealed this information.
According to the report, the number of rape incidents gradually increased in the last five years. Apart from the police stations, rape cases can be filed with the court too. The number of the rape cases filed with court cannot be determined.
The report was submitted to the virtual High Court bench of justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and justice Md Kamrul Hossain.
Analysing the report, it was found that a total of 4,331 rape cases were filed in 2016. The number reached 4,683 on the following year. In 2018, 4,695 rape cases were filed and 6,766 cases in 2019. And a total of 6,220 rape cases were filed till the October of last year.
On 19 October, on behalf of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a writ petition was filed seeking steps for the prevention of mediation or arbitration in case of punishable offences such as rape and in this regard the implementation of the directives of three verdicts delivered earlier. On 21 October, the HC passed an interim order with a rule after the primary hearing. The court ordered to take necessary steps to prevent mediation, arbitration or resolution in rape cases.
At the same time, the court asked to submit a report on how many rape cases have been filed with the police stations, court and tribunal in the last five years. Accordingly, the state submitted the report on behalf of IGP and the Supreme Court registrar general.
Lawyer Anin R Haque, Yadia Zaman, Md Shaheenuzzaman and Syeda Nasrin stood in favour of the writ in the court. Deputy attorney general Md Rasel Chowdhury and assistant attorney general MMG Sarwar represented the state.
Directives of the court orders in three previous cases have been mentioned in the writ. In a HC order dated 18 February, 2016, it was said that the information should be immediately recorded by the officer-in-charge of the concerned police station, no matter where the crimes including rape and sexual harassment take place. The verdict contained a 18-point directive. It says that in all the cases of rape or sexual harassment, chemical or DNA test is mandatory. Samples of DNA tests and other tests must be sent to the designated forensic science lab or DNA profiling center within 48 hours of the event.
In addition, on 5 December 2016, the HC issued an order directing the judges of the Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal, public prosecutors and investigating officers (police) to follow the provisions of the Accountability Act (31A), if the trial is not completed within 180 days.
If this provision is not compiled properly, action is also asked to be taken against the persons concerned.
In the latest order dated 18 July 2019, the HC mentioned a six-point directive to the tribunal to complete the pending rape and post-rape murder cases within 180 days, set up a monitoring committee to ensure the presence and safety of witnesses in the case and ensure accountability.
Mentioning IGP’s report, lawyer Anik R Haque said the cell was formed on 18 November as per the directive of the HC verdict to prevent rape. A case was also filed with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in connection with the rape. Reports from others have not yet arrived.
How does a offender get bail on the condition of marriage?
In the hearing, the court asked, "Has there been any mediation in the rape case after the rule and order?"
Then lawyer Anik R Haque said, according to the media, there was an incident in Khulna on 16 January, which was tried through marriage. A rape case in Pirgachha, Rangpur on 4 November resulted in a village arbitrator where the victim was fined Tk 110,000 and forced to divorce her husband.
The court, then, says, “Mediation has not stopped and it has been encouraged through marriage. We are attesting it from the High Court. Judges are now doing the same with the approval of the High Court. The condition is to get married, and then bail will be given. We wonder how it can be done. The life of a rape victim is ruined. Marriage is being given to save the offender. Such a marriage will not last. After 15 days of this marriage, he (the criminal) will leave the victim.”