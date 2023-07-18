Labour leader Shahidul was killed for the sake of power

Mazaharul already had connections with the factory owner and a section of the workers. Mazaharul and his fellow labour leaders went to the factory after the workers were satisfied with the wages and allowances. They sat with the owners and fixed a date to clear the dues. The fellow workers also accepted that.
However, Shahidul Islam intervened at that point. He said he would go to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) of Mymensingh with the workers to realise their arrears. Mazaharul and the fellow workers leaders didn’t take that well. At one point, they assaulted Shahidul.
This information came up during investigating the case filed over the killing of labour leader Shahidul Islam. Shahidul was the president of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation’s Gazipur district unit. He was killed by miscreants in the Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited in Gazipur on 25 June. Mazaharul is the organising secretary of the Bangladesh Garment Workers Trade Union Federation’s Gazipur district unit.
On condition of anonymity, an official relevant to the investigation told Prothom Alo, Shahidul was assaulted so absolute power could be established in the factory. Mazaharul used to deal with problems in the garment factories in Tongi. Besides, Mazaharul had connections with the factory owner and workers. So, he couldn’t accept that Shahidul or any other will exert power and work for the workers in areas under his control. Shahidul was killed for this reason mainly.
Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation president, Kalpana Akhtar, filed a case with the Tongi West police station, naming six individuals and accusing five to seven others. The police have arrested 9 of the accused so far. Among the arrestees – Mazaharul, 35, Rasel 32 and Akash Ahmed alias Babul, 43, are leaders of the same labour organisation, Raisul Islam alias Ratul, 19, Julhas Ali, 23, Sohail Hasan alias Sohag, 23 and Shahinur Islam, 21, are workers of different garment factories in the Sataish area of Tongi and Md Hanif, 50, is a local resident. Four of the arrestees have given confessional statements in the court.
On Monday, another accused in the case named Md Sohel alias Ripon surrendered in the Gazipur Metropolitan Magistrate Court -5. After surrendering, Sohel appealed for bail. However, judge Iqbal Hossain rejected the plea and ordered to send him to prison.
Later, the Gazipur industrial police appealed for a 10-day remand of Sohel for questioning. The court granted a three-day remand.
How it started
According to the workers and locals, there had been labour unrest in the factory (till 25 June) over Eid bonus and the salary for the month of June. The owners had promised to clear the dues by 25 June. However, the workers didn’t get the salary-allowances even after 25 June. Later, the owners told the workers that the salary-allowances would be cleared by the next day, 26 June. Mazaharul informed the fellow workers about it and they accepted that.
However, Shahidul and three fellow labour leaders went to the factory in the evening. Mazaharul and his fellow workers did not take that well. As a result, Shahidul was killed.
Quoting the confessional statements by the accused in the court, the industrial police said Shahidul, Mostafa and Sharif went to the factory to talk with the owners. Later, another labour leader Akkas joined them. They met with Mazaharul and his associates on their way to the factory. At one point, Mazaharul locked into an altercation with Shahidul.
Mazharul asked Shahidul why he came to Tongi. Mazharul told Shahidul that there were some problems in a factory named ‘Tara Textile’ and asked him to concentrate on that factory. Shahidul replied, “That’s not your lookout. Who are you? Do I have to ask you every time before going anywhere?”
Enraged by Shahidul’s reply, Mazaharul planned to beat up Shahidul. Later, Sohel and his associates, on Mazaharul’s order, attacked Shahidul.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, additional superintendent of Gazipur industrial police and head of the 3-member committee, Imran Ahmed said, “We have already identified the people involved in the killing and the reason behind it. We will also look into whether someone instigated the killing from behind or not.”
When asked whether anyone from the owners side has been called for questioning or not, he said, “We are questioning a number of people. Every suspect will be questioned to reveal the actual incident.”