Labour leader Shahidul was killed for the sake of power

Mazaharul already had connections with the factory owner and a section of the workers. Mazaharul and his fellow labour leaders went to the factory after the workers were satisfied with the wages and allowances. They sat with the owners and fixed a date to clear the dues. The fellow workers also accepted that.

However, Shahidul Islam intervened at that point. He said he would go to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) of Mymensingh with the workers to realise their arrears. Mazaharul and the fellow workers leaders didn’t take that well. At one point, they assaulted Shahidul.

This information came up during investigating the case filed over the killing of labour leader Shahidul Islam. Shahidul was the president of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation’s Gazipur district unit. He was killed by miscreants in the Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited in Gazipur on 25 June. Mazaharul is the organising secretary of the Bangladesh Garment Workers Trade Union Federation’s Gazipur district unit.