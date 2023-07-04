Labour leader murder: Owners 'hire goons' for attack

Shahidul Islam along with two other labour leaders went to Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited in Gazipur's Tongi to realise arrears for workers before the Eid-ul-Azha.

Since the issue was not settled even after meeting the owners of the factory, they decided to move to the department of inspection for factories and establishments the following day.

It was the decision that aggrieved the owners. As a result, an attack was carried out on them -- just after leaving the factory -- that claimed the life of Shahidul, who was the Gazipur unit president of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation (BGIWF).

The two other labour leaders -- who escaped the attack on the night of 25 June at Shataish Baganbari area -- narrated the incident to Prothom Alo.