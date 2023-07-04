Labour leader murder: Owners 'hire goons' for attack

Shahidul Islam along with two other labour leaders went to Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited in Gazipur's Tongi to realise arrears for workers before the Eid-ul-Azha.
Since the issue was not settled even after meeting the owners of the factory, they decided to move to the department of inspection for factories and establishments the following day.
It was the decision that aggrieved the owners. As a result, an attack was carried out on them -- just after leaving the factory -- that claimed the life of Shahidul, who was the Gazipur unit president of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation (BGIWF).
The two other labour leaders -- who escaped the attack on the night of 25 June at Shataish Baganbari area -- narrated the incident to Prothom Alo.
They are -- Md Mustafa, Gazipur unit president of Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik Karmachari Parishad, and Md Sharif, Gazipur unit general secretary of Jatiya Knit Dyeing Garments Sramik Karmachari Federation.
11 years back, the leader of BGIWF, Aminul Islam, was killed brutally. His mutilated body was recovered from Gatail in Tangail, a few days after he went missing from Ashulia on 4 April in 2012.
Shahidul was killed like Aminul Islam as he struggled for the workers’ rights, said the president of BGIWF Kalpana Akhter, who filed a case on 26 June with Tongi Paschim police station over the murder, mentioning the names of six -- five of them are involved in Bangladesh Garment Workers Trade Union Federation.
The federation is accused of working for the owners. Kalpana Akhter alleged the attackers were the hired goons. They carried out the attack at the owners' direction. The prime accused Md Mazharul was the general secretary of Tongi Paschim unit Bangladesh Garment Workers Trade Union Federation. Among the rest, Akash Ahmed was the vice-president of the federation of Gazipur unit, Ripon organising secretary and Sohel and Rasel members.
Kalpana Akhter told Prothom Alo that although the accused are known to all in the area, police are not arresting them.
It is learnt that a certain ‘Hanif Manager’ led the attack on the three labour leaders. He is known to be close to a locally influential person Kamrul Islam who sold his land to Md Saif Uddin to build the garments factory -- Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited. The names -- Kamrul and Saif, owner of the factory -- weren’t included in the case.
Kamrul, also known as land grabber, controls the business of garments waste in the area. Kalpana Akhter alleged Hanif, the manager of Kamrul, led the attack on that day at his (Kamrul) direction. However, Kamrul refuted the allegation while talking to Prothom Alo and claimed the allegations brought against him are false. He doesn’t know who is Hanif.
In the first inquest report, police mentioned quoting Shahidul’s relatives and colleagues that he and two other labour leaders were locked in altercation with the owners of Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited over the dues. The argument led to the assault. At one stage, Shahidul fell to the ground. He was declared dead in the hospital later.
Kaplana alleged the officer-in-charge (OC) of Paschim Tongi police station Shah Alam declined to make Kamrul accused in the case. OC said the name of the factory owner has been included. If anyone of this factory found involved in the investigation, they will be brought to book.
The owner of the factory, Saif Uddin, told Prothom Alo that nobody from his factory is involved in this murder. The attack was carried out over internal conflict between organisations in Gazipur.
OC Shah Alam said nobody from the owner's side was present while the murder incident took place. Besides, there is no relationship between Hanif and Kamrul. The internal feud of the labour organisations is held responsible for the murder.