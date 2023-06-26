Miscreants kill labour leader in Gazipur, 2 more injured

A labour leader was killed by miscreants in Gazipur’s Sataish Baganbari area on Sunday night.
The victim Shahidul Islam Shahid, 50, was president of Gazipur unit of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation. He was from Rajabaria area in Sreepur upazila.
Shahidul’s colleagues alleged that local criminals attacked him for speaking in favour of payment of wages of the workers. Two more labour leaders were injured in the attack. They are Md Mostafa Kamal, 25, and Ahmed Sharif, 35.
Local sources said workers of Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited have been aggrieved for the last few days as they did not receive the payment of the outstanding salary of two months and Eid bonus. Shahidul discussed the issue with the owners on behalf of the workers. The workers were supposed to get the outstanding salary and bonus yesterday. The workers were kept waiting for the whole day on Sunday but did not get paid.
Shahidul and two others came out of the factory at around 9:00 pm and stood in front of the main gate. Suddenly some 10 to 12 miscreants attacked them.
Locals rescued them and took them to Tayrunnesa Memorial Medical College Hospital in Taragach area in Gazipur where an on duty physician declared Shahidul dead. The two injured persons were receiving treatment at the same hospital.
Police sent Shahidul’s body to Shaheed Tazuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue at night.
Shahidul’s colleague Md Saiful Alam said Shahidul along with two others held a discussion with the owners as workers sought his assistance to receive the dues.
He claimed the attackers were mercenaries of factory owners.
Tongi Pashchim police station’s officer-in-charge Md Shah Alam said it is yet to be confirmed how the labour leader was killed. The body has been sent for autopsy.
Legal action is underway in this incident, he added.