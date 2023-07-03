Delay in arresting accused, police blamed for 'taking sides'

The police couldn’t arrest any other accused in the case filed over the killing of labour leader Shahidul Islam in Tongi of Gazipur.

The leaders of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation have alleged police are playing a biased role.

They claim that the police didn’t let them include the name of the mastermind behind the killing.

And now the law enforcement agency is making a dilly-dally over the arrest of the accused in the case.

Shahidul went to the Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited in the Shataish Baganbari area of Tongi on the night of 25 June as the workers didn’t get the salary-allowances before the Eid as promised.

He met with the workers there and was attacked after he left the factory. He was taken to a hospital in Gazipur in a critical condition.

Later, he died there while undergoing treatment on that very night. Shahidul Islam was the president of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation’s Gazipur unit.

The following day, on 26 June, Kalpana Akter, central president of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation lodged a case over the incident as plaintiff mentioning names of six accused and seven unnamed accused.