Osman Hadi shooting: Associate of prime suspect Faisal Karim arrested

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday night, Wing Commander MZM Intekhab Chowdhury, director of RAB’s Legal and Media Wing, said Kabir was arrested from Narayanganj the previous night. He added that Kabir was being handed over to Paltan police today (Monday).

The day after the national election schedule was announced, miscreants shot Osman Hadi from a moving motorcycle while he was travelling in a rickshaw on Box Culvert Road in the capital’s Purana Paltan area.

Osman Hadi was campaigning to contest the Dhaka-8 constituency as an independent candidate. Shot in the head, Hadi remains in critical condition and was flown to Singapore on Monday for advanced treatment.