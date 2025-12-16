Osman Hadi shooting: 2 suspects changed vehicles 5 times to reach the border

Two suspects involved in the attack on Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, changed vehicles five times while travelling from Dhaka to the Bangladesh-India border.

They also replaced the motorcycle’s registration number plate with a fake one and discarded their mobile phones and SIM cards.

These details were obtained from sources involved in the investigation. According to the sources, the two suspects fled to India through the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh.

Last Friday, miscreants shot Hadi from a moving motorcycle while he was travelling in a rickshaw in the capital’s Purana Paltan area. Hadi is a possible parliamentary candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency and the convener of Inqilab Moncho.

Hadi’s condition remains critical. He was taken to Singapore on Monday for advanced medical treatment.