Biman's former country manager in UK sued by ACC

The Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Akhtaruddin Ahmed, former country manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited in UK, for causing a loss of around Tk 10 million (1 crore).

The case was filed with Dhaka coordinated office, ACC-1 after the investigation. ACC’s deputy director Mohammad Sirajul Haque filed the case, said deputy director of ACC’s public relation office Muhammad Arif Sadeq.

According to the case statement, Biman Bangladesh signed an agreement with three companies for providing office equipment and telephone system in the city office of London during his tenure there.

Retired general manager (Marketing and Sales) Akhtaruddin renewed all agreements without any approval of the Biman head office which caused a loss of around Tk 9.6 million.