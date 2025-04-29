Appeals to drop 675 accused from 40 cases in Chattogram

A total of 148 lawsuits were filed in Chattogram over the casualties of the July mass uprising, but allegations have been raised over implicating people at random since the very beginning. That is why, the plaintiffs are now filing appeals or affidavits to the court to drop names of some of the accused from the cases, claiming they have been added “mistakenly”.

According to court and police sources, plaintiffs have so far filed 345 such appeals and affidavits to the court seeking the names of 675 accused to be dropped from 40 cases.

Lawyers said such appeals are still being filed. Plaintiffs stated in affidavits and appeals that someone wrote the names of the accused in the case statement, so they have no objection to dropping names of certain accused from the cases.

Apart from this, language of appeals is almost identical.

Police and court sources said 148 cases have been filed against 13,027 people and at least 30,000 unidentified people in Chattogram city and district over the fatalities of the July movement.