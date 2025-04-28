'Business', vengeance, feud behind implicating people at random

Dulal Rabidas, from Kishoreganj, died of brain haemorrhage, according to the death certificate issued by a local hospital on 27 July last year. Yet, a case was filed against 768 people, including 600 unidentified people, with Kishoreganj Sadar Model police station on 29 November that year on allegation of Dulal Rabidas being killed in the July mass uprising.

Prothom Alo investigation found that allegations of various irregularities, including extortion and harassment over previous enmity, were behind the lawsuit. Even relatives of Dulal Rabidas claimed the allegations brought in the lawsuit were not true. Everything including the time of the incident, detailed description of the killing and list of the accused is fake.

Cases were registered at various police stations across the country after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024. Cases were also filed over incidents of injuries. But, along with the actual accused or the suspect, many people, including businesspersons, professionals, people from other places and non-political persons, were accused in those cases just to harass them.