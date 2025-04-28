Many harassing, malicious lawsuits being lodged: Law Adviser
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said many harassing and malicious lawsuits are being filed. Sometimes, cases are being filed to occupy someone’s properties and businesses.
The government has been trying to resolve the issues through the police and the court, he remarked while responding to questions of newspersons at a programme.
The Law Adviser was addressing as the chief guest at the inaugural function of National Legal Aid Day, 2025 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital today, Monday.
“No Bangladeshi law bars a person from filing a case. That is why many people are filing cases at their whim. Some of those are harassing while some are malicious, and some are being filed to occupy someone else’s properties and business. These are unfortunate,” he stated.
Asif Nazrul further said, “We have been trying to provide various kinds of solutions through the police and the court administration once a case is filed. The task becomes tougher for us when so many people are made accused.”
The Adviser said the Home Ministry time and again spoke against arresting anyone if the complaint is not found to have merit. The court is also trying to provide legal redresses where it is possible.
When a newsperson asked the Law Adviser about the case filed against Iresh Zaker, he said, “I would request you to find out the people who have filed the cases like the one against Iresh Zaker and some other such cases. Find them out and ask them about the lawsuit; expose them. Our request would be to you to expose their (the plaintiffs) role in front of the people if they have filed the suits out of enmity, with any ulterior motive or to occupy their (the accused’s) properties and business. We are also thinking all the time, what action we would take from the government’s side.”
News agency BSS adds: The Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser today said the government is working to ease a 40 per cent case backlog from the courts through legal aid.
“Around 500,000 cases are filed each year in the country and of which around 35,000 get disposed of by the government legal aid. If we can take this figure to 200,000, the caseload in the courts will be reduced by about 40 per cent. It is being considered to make it mandatory to first go to government legal aid offices in cases involving family matters, cases filed under the Negotiable Instruments Act or minor compoundable criminal offences. Justice seekers can go to the court if they do not get remedy here,” he said.
Asif Nazrul, who is also the chairman of the National Governing Board of the National Legal Aid Services Organization (NLASO), said this while addressing as the chief guest at the inaugural function of National Legal Aid Day, 2025.
The law adviser hoped that if these tasks can be done properly, the pressure of litigation and people’s suffering will be significantly reduced.
He further said, “After assuming charge of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, our main goal has become to reduce delays in judicial work, save time and reduce cost. We have already started working on this. We are bringing some groundbreaking amendments to the code of civil procedure.
We are working on the issues of hearing through affidavits, execution cases, and issuing summons. In addition, we are going to bring comprehensive amendments to the code of criminal procedure within the next one month. We are working to reduce the time and backlog of cases.”
“Legal aid is a very important and innovative means of resolving disputes. We are dreaming big about legal aid, thinking completely differently. We have held meetings with legal service providers and concerned officials to take this sector forward,” he added.
Highlighting the shortage of judges to provide services to legal aid organisations, Asif Nazrul said, “We are thinking of increasing the number of judges in our district legal aid offices to three. According to our calculations, there are still several thousand retired district and session judges in the country, who are still competent for the job. They have long experience in judicial work which will play a big role in making people keep faith in legal aid.”
“We are thinking of inducting them here. If we can do it, in the next six months, the legal aid offices will reach a level where it will be possible to handle 100,000 cases per year. In this way, we will make necessary arrangements to handle 200,000 cases in the next one year step by step,” he added.
Conducted by NLASO Assistant Director (monitoring) Arifa Chowdhury Himel, the inaugural function was also attended among others, by German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster, Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) honorary Director Barrister Sara Hossain, judges and judicial officers, diplomats, foreign envoys and concerned officials.
Earlier at the start of the function, the law adviser inaugurated a legal aid fair and road show, which was attended by Law and Justice Division Secretary Sheikh Abu Taher and NLASO Director Syed Azad Subhani.
With the slogan “There is no joy in conflict, compromise brother, legal aid is by your side, no worries”, the day is being observed throughout the country to ensure the rule of law, fundamental human rights and justice for everyone.
Various programmes including holding discussions and meetings, legal aid fairs, publication and distribution of magazines, souvenirs and posters have been organised at the district levels.