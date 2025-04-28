Many harassing, malicious lawsuits being lodged: Law Adviser

News agency BSS adds: The Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser today said the government is working to ease a 40 per cent case backlog from the courts through legal aid.

“Around 500,000 cases are filed each year in the country and of which around 35,000 get disposed of by the government legal aid. If we can take this figure to 200,000, the caseload in the courts will be reduced by about 40 per cent. It is being considered to make it mandatory to first go to government legal aid offices in cases involving family matters, cases filed under the Negotiable Instruments Act or minor compoundable criminal offences. Justice seekers can go to the court if they do not get remedy here,” he said.

Asif Nazrul, who is also the chairman of the National Governing Board of the National Legal Aid Services Organization (NLASO), said this while addressing as the chief guest at the inaugural function of National Legal Aid Day, 2025.

The law adviser hoped that if these tasks can be done properly, the pressure of litigation and people’s suffering will be significantly reduced.

He further said, “After assuming charge of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, our main goal has become to reduce delays in judicial work, save time and reduce cost. We have already started working on this. We are bringing some groundbreaking amendments to the code of civil procedure.