148 armed extortionists active across city, concentrated at crime hotspots

Tk 200 collected daily from shops on the pavement, monthly payments from leguna (locally made smaller public transport), bus and truck terminals, and regular extortion from markets, construction projects and illegal utility connections in slums — behind this visible layer of extortion in the capital lies another far more dangerous network, professional armed criminals.

According to police records, around 148 armed criminals are actively involved in extortion across Dhaka.

Some of these armed men are members of local criminal gangs, some collect extortion money on behalf of top criminals, some control occupied areas and some of them intimidate businesspeople. Some are also engaged in extortion in different areas on behalf of several top criminals living abroad.

According to police records and related sources, some also operate under the patronage of influential local politicians.

A recent list prepared by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) includes the names of 1,280 extortionists currently active in the capital. Of them, 148 have been identified as armed criminals.

According to the DMP list, the highest numbers of these armed criminals are active in the Gulshan, Badda and Rampura areas.