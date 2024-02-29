Police find evidence of teacher Murad molesting students
Evidence of molesting students has been found against senior teacher Mohammad Murad Hossain Sarker of a Viqarunnisa School and College campus in the capital.
Additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) K Mahid Uddin revealed details of the matter at a media briefing held Thursday afternoon at the DMP media centre.
When the victim was a student of Class 7, she would go to this teacher from coaching classes. The teacher Murad sexually harassed her on 10 March last year and on several other occasions
The police official said, certain audio and video clips were found on the phone and laptop seized from the accused. The victims had given deposition in court under the Criminal Procedural Code Section 22. The additional commissioner said, “We are getting a lot of information. The accused is trying to evade these allegations.”
The police official said that no one expects such behaviour from a teacher. On 26 February a student’s mother went to the Lalbagh police station and alleged that when the victim was a student of Class 7, she would go to this teacher from coaching classes. The teacher Murad sexually harassed her on 10 March last year and on several other occasions.
Mahid Uddin went on to say that similar accusations had been made earlier against this teacher. The college principal listened to the complaints of the parents and their children. She formed an inquiry committee. A human chain was formed at the school centering this matter too. When a case was filed on 26 February against the accused, he was arrested that night.
Since the allegations were made a year ago, how was evidence found now? In reply to the question, the DMP additional commissioner said the trial of criminal offences never have any limitation. These can be brought to trial even after 50 years.
When asked if such allegations could have been made over any coaching-related conflict, he said that the matter was being investigated.
In reply to another question, Mahid Uddin said, “There is no requirement of any medical report as evidence of sexual harassment. There are other ways to prove the allegations. We are sensitive to the rights of every citizen. For how long such sexual abuse has been going on, in how many different places, how many times – all this will be investigated.”