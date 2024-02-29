Police find evidence of teacher Murad molesting students

The police official said, certain audio and video clips were found on the phone and laptop seized from the accused. The victims had given deposition in court under the Criminal Procedural Code Section 22. The additional commissioner said, “We are getting a lot of information. The accused is trying to evade these allegations.”

The police official said that no one expects such behaviour from a teacher. On 26 February a student’s mother went to the Lalbagh police station and alleged that when the victim was a student of Class 7, she would go to this teacher from coaching classes. The teacher Murad sexually harassed her on 10 March last year and on several other occasions.

Mahid Uddin went on to say that similar accusations had been made earlier against this teacher. The college principal listened to the complaints of the parents and their children. She formed an inquiry committee. A human chain was formed at the school centering this matter too. When a case was filed on 26 February against the accused, he was arrested that night.