AJR Courier attacked 15 times in 23 days: who is really behind it?

AJR Courier Service has been targeted ever since receiving public threats and facing attacks accompanied by the statement, “We are Captain Imon's men; you will pay us the rent for this place, we will collect it.”

The business entity has come under successive attacks. Over the past 23 days, its warehouses, branch offices, and cargo vehicles have been attacked at least 15 times across various locations in Narayanganj and the capital. At least six employees have been injured, with one suffering burns to nearly 50 per cent of his body. The company has filed three General Diaries (GDs) and five lawsuits over these incidents.

An analysis of the case statement and talks with AJR officials, the trouble began on 18 October. At around 10:30 pm that night, two unidentified men on a motorcycle arrived outside their Hazaribagh office, rented from the Bay Group. One of them threatened the staff, stating that the office would be taken over.