What do police officials think about crude bomb explosions, bus arson attacks?

Miscreants are carrying out cocktail bomb attacks targeting police establishments. Between Saturday night and Sunday night, cocktail bombs were detonated at three police facilities. Police officials say such incidents attract greater attention when they occur at or near police establishments, whereas similar incidents elsewhere receive less coverage. They believe this is why the attackers are choosing police facilities as their targets.

A police source said cocktail bombs were detonated at the entrance of Pallabi Police Station and in front of the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at around 7:30 pm on Sunday. In total, cocktail bombs were exploded at at least 15 locations across different parts of the capital over the past two days. Earlier, a cocktail bomb was detonated in front of Jatrabari Police Station on Saturday night.

Analysing the patterns of several cocktail bomb attacks, relevant police officials say the attackers move around on motorcycles. They throw the bombs after reaching a convenient location and flee quickly. In attacks targeting police facilities, cocktail bombs have been thrown from flyovers. According to the officials, police do not conduct regular patrols on flyovers, and the attackers are exploiting this opportunity.