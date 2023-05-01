CCC tax officer jailed in corruption case

A Chattogram court has sentenced a tax officer of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) to four and a half years imprisonment in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2017, reports BSS.
Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Mozid delivered the verdict and fined the officer with Tk 70,000, in default, he will have to serve another nine months jail for the same.
Ali Akbar, deputy taxation officer, revenue circle-2, of the CCC, Bahaddarhat Office, was awarded the punishment for taking bribe from a caretaker of a residential building to settle down the holding tax of the building and changed the name of its owner.
According to the case statement, the convicted caught red-handed by the ACC officials while taking Tk 20,000 as bribe from Md Jamal Uddin, caretaker of a building for settling the holding tax issue and change the name of the owner of the building, at CCC revenue collector office circle-2 of Bahaddarhat Kanchabazar office on 7 February, in 2017.
HM Aktururzaman, former deputy assistant director of the ACC's integrated district office of Chattogram, filed a case with Chandgaon police station against the convict on that day.
The charge sheet of the case was submitted before the court on 30 October in 2017 while the court framed charges against him on 11 January in 2018.
The court pronounced the judgment after examining 10 prosecution witnesses in absence of the convicted person.