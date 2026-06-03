I have committed a crime, so has Dollar, arrest him: Sohel

A Dhaka court has concluded the hearing for the defendants’ self-defence in a case filed over the brutal murder of an eight-year-old child following rape in the capital’s Pallabi.

During the hearing, primary accused, Sohel Rana, begged the court for clemency. He claimed that an individual named Dollar was also involved in the incident and demanded his arrest.

Meanwhile, the other accused in the case, Sohel’s wife Swapna Akhter, maintained her innocence.