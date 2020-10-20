3 constables testify over Raihan's death in police custody

Three policemen of Bandarbazar police outpost testified before a magistrate in connection with the death of Raihan Ahmed in police custody, on Monday, UNB reports.
Police constables Delwar, Saidur and Shamim testified before the Sylhet additional chief metropolitan magistrate Zihadur Rahman under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
All of them are working at Bandarbazar police outpost and they all are witnesses of the incident, said Mahidul Islam, inspector of PBI and also the investigation officer of the case.
Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody at the Bandar Bazar police outpost on 11 October, his family said.
His body was exhumed for a second post-mortem examination and buried again on 15 October.
The district administration allowed the exhumation following an appeal by Kotwali police sub-inspector (SI) Abdul Baten, the previous investigation officer of the case till PBI took over.
PBI is currently investigating the case at the instructions of the police headquarters. The Sylhet Metropolitan Police has handed over the documents of the case to PBI.
The authorities on 12 October suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost sub-inspector Akbar Hossain, who has gone into hiding.
PBI said it is looking for suspended SI Akbar and has alerted the immigration police to prevent him from leaving the country.
Raihan’s wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case at Kotwali police station on 12 October accusing a number of unidentified people.