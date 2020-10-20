3 constables testify over Raihan's death in police custody

Three policemen of Bandarbazar police outpost testified before a magistrate in connection with the death of Raihan Ahmed in police custody, on Monday, UNB reports.

Police constables Delwar, Saidur and Shamim testified before the Sylhet additional chief metropolitan magistrate Zihadur Rahman under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

All of them are working at Bandarbazar police outpost and they all are witnesses of the incident, said Mahidul Islam, inspector of PBI and also the investigation officer of the case.

Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody at the Bandar Bazar police outpost on 11 October, his family said.