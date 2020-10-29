3 to die for killing van driver in Khulna

A Khulna court on Thursday sentenced three people to death for killing a cycle van driver in Bhatiaghata upazila in 2019, reports UNB.

The convicts are Robiul Islam, Boni Amin Sheikh and Md Shahidul Islam.

Besides, under section 302, the court fined them Tk 50,000 each.

According to the prosecution, cycle van driver Rashedul Islam Gazi, 17, had gone missing after going out from his house on 19 August 2019.

Later, his severed body was recovered on 20 August.