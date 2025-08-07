College student detained for inappropriately filming female protesters at DU

A college student was detained by Dhaka University students on Tuesday evening for allegedly filming female protesters inappropriately during a demonstration against the display of images of convicted war criminals on campus.

The student was later handed over to the university’s proctorial team. Witnesses alleged that activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir tried to prevent his detention.

The incident took place at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) premises. The detained student is enrolled at Kabi Nazrul Government College.

Upon reviewing his phone and Facebook account in the presence of the university proctor, it was discovered that he had shared posts about several controversial figures, including Osama bin Laden. He was also found to be an active member of a Facebook Messenger group named “Islami Chhatra Shibir, Chaumuhani Kachua.”