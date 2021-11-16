3214 acres of railway land under illegal occupation: Minister

Some 3214 acres of land of Bangladesh Railway are now under the clutches of land grabbers across the country, railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan told parliament on Tuesday.

“The amount of unused (fallen) land of Bangladesh Railways is 10,843.15 acres and 3,213.78 acres of land remain under illegal occupation,” he said replying to a written question from BNP MP Aminul Islam (Chapainawabganj-2).