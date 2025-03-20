Maximum 7-year jail for sexual relationship promising marriage, ordinance approved

UNB adds: Law Adviser Asif Nazrul on Wednesday said the government has prepared the draft of the amendment to Women and Children Repression Prevention Act reducing the trial and investigation time of the rape case by half.

Referring to the government step, Asif said, “We held consultation meetings with all concerned on Monday and Tuesday. I have made a draft of (Amendment to Women and Children Repression Prevention Act) and today we are circulating it to some stakeholders. We will try to ensure strict implementation of the law as soon as possible. I have told them that the trial of rape cases should not only be speedy, but justice should be ensured and fair.”

As per the draft, the investigation period for rape cases is being reduced from 30 days to 15 days and the time for completing the trial is being reduced from 180 days to 90 days, he said.

The Council of Advisors also approved amendments to Public Procurement Ordinance to enhance transparency and competition in government procurement and dismantle syndicates.

The provision that required rejecting tender proposals below 10 per cent of the estimated cost has been removed.