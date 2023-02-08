Four arrested over gang-rape of teenager

Four men were arrested at Gandharbyopur village in Haziganj upazila of Chandpur district over gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl, reports UNB.

The incident occurred on Monday night, said Zubayer Syed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Haziganj police station.

Police arrested Nimai Chandra Das, 24; Momin, 32; Mamun, 30; and Mizan, 45 in this connection.