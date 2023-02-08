Four arrested over gang-rape of teenager

A complaint was lodged with Haziganj Police Station on Tuesday.
According to the complaint, Nimai developed a relationship with the girl, hailing from Darbeshpur village in Ramganj upazila.
Nimai invited the girl to his village. On Monday, Nimai took the girl to his village. At one point, Nimai along with three other men took the girl to an abandoned place and raped her.
Hearing screams, locals rescued the girl and informed police who arrested the four men.
The arrestees were sent to jail after being produced before the court on Tuesday, said OC. The girl is now undergoing treatment at Chandpur General Hospital.