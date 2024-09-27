Nizam Hazari ruled as the 'godfather' in Feni

Speaking to persons of various walks of life during a visit to Feni, it was learnt that Nizam's rise began in 2011 when he became the Feni pourashava mayor. After being elected as district Awami League general secretary on 2012, he became the undeclared 'ruler' of Feni. He installed his loyal followers as people's representatives at various levels of the local government from the union parishad up to the upazila parishad.

During the time that Nizam Hazari grew to be a 'godfather', the Fulgazi upazila chairman Ekramul Huq also was an influential leader. Ekram played a vital role in pushing aside their 'guru' Zainul Hazari and organising the party cadre force there. On 20 May 2014 Ekram was openly hacked, set on fire and killed in Feni town. Since then Nizam established his sole control over the party and took over government development tenders there.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a police officer two served for two years as additional superintendent of police in Feni, said Nizam Hazari had a monopoly on the smuggling across Feni border, tender control, extortion in the transport sector, control of the legal and illegal sand deposits (balumohal) and the entire crime world of the district. No action could be taken against the misdeeds of others either without his permission.

The last criminal incident carried out by Nizam and his associates was on 4 August when they indiscriminately opened fire during the student-people movement, killing 9 persons. That morning Nizam Hazari himself took to the streets with is party cadres to suppress the movement. Towards the afternoon his cadres began firing at the demonstrators. Till now none of the important cadres or armed men have been caught.