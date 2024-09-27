Firearm licences of Nizam Hazari's aides

According to multiple sources of Feni Awami League, Shusen Chandra Shill, a close associate of Nizam Hazari, was one of the controllers of tender at various government offices in the district. He is the general secretary of Feni Sadar upazila Awami League and former chairman of Sadar upazila. Ziauddin Bablu, the former vice-president of Feni district Chhatra League, would work with him as an armed 'cadre'. Apart from this, Bablu used to control land grabbing and extortion by intimidating people of different areas on behalf of Nizam Hazari and Shusen. He used to carry firearms openly.

Several sources of the law enforcers said Bablu directly targetted students and general people at Mohipal area on 4 August. Shusen Chandra Shill, Nazrul Islam alias Swapan Miyaji (general secretary of Feni pourashava Awami League and former pourashava mayor) and Harun Majumdar (general secretary of Fulgazi upazila Awami League and former upazila chairman) were present at the scene.

Apart from them, former chairman of Chanua union of Feni Sadar upazila Karim Ullah alias Rensu Karim, vice president of district Jubo League and former chairman of Sharshadi union Jane Alam Bhuiyan and organising secretary of district Jubo League Lutfar Rahman alias Khokon Hazari were also present in Mohipal area that day. These three were also seen shooting that day. Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed that they were seen in the 4 August video footage.

Besides, former chairman of Kazirbagh union Bulbul Ahmed had a sharp weapon in his hand. Former chairman of Panchgachia union of Feni Sadar Mahbubul Haque alias Liton, former chairman of Pathan Nagar union of Chhagalnaiya upazila Rafiqul Haider Chowdhury alias Jewel and former chairman of Chhagalnaiya upazila Mazbaul Haider Chowdhury alias Sohel were also present at the spot.

Analysing information from Feni district administration, a total of 103 firearms licences were given at an individual level between 6 January in 2009 and 5 August in 2024. Of the persons obtained these licenses, 30 were involved with Awami League and its associate organisations.

Among those directly involved with the attack on the students, former chairman of Chanua union Karim Ullah alias Rensu Karim and former chairman of Sharshdi union Jane Alam Bhuiyan have licensed shotguns. Fulgazi upazila Awami League general secretary and former upazila chairman Harun Majumdar has a shotgun license. The law enforcers confirmed that they had illegally used their weapons to suppress the movement of the students.

According to the Firearms Licence, Renewal and Use Policy 2016, a person can carry and use firearms obtained against his license only for self-defence. Weapons may not be displayed in situations that may cause fear or annoyance to others.

Sources from law enforcement agencies said when Awami League came to power in 1996, the followers of then lawmaker Joynal Hazari even at union levels also obtained firearms licenses. They would use these firearms for various criminal activities.