Crime

1,418 detained in 24hrs as part of ongoing national police drive

BSS
Dhaka
Police HeadquartersFile photo

In the nationwide ongoing police operations, 1,418 more crime suspects were arrested in the last 24 hours.

In accordance with the Police Headquarters press release, 998 of them were apprehended in previous cases and pending warrants while, 20 others were on various criminal charges.

Two foreign pistols, one shooter gun, three magazines, 56 rounds of cartridges, four bullets and several sharp weapons were seized during the operation.

Also Read

1,782 arrested in raids across country in 24 hours

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Crime