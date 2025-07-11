1,418 detained in 24hrs as part of ongoing national police drive
In the nationwide ongoing police operations, 1,418 more crime suspects were arrested in the last 24 hours.
In accordance with the Police Headquarters press release, 998 of them were apprehended in previous cases and pending warrants while, 20 others were on various criminal charges.
Two foreign pistols, one shooter gun, three magazines, 56 rounds of cartridges, four bullets and several sharp weapons were seized during the operation.